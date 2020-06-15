All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

9386 E SOUTHWIND Lane

9386 East Southwind Lane · (602) 568-5780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9386 East Southwind Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Troon North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2930 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
WOW! What a find! Four bedrooms plus office/den. Soaring ceilings, open floor plan. Great room with fireplace and wet bar.Formal dining room. Spacious master suite. Beautifully maintained and ready for your winter vacation. Fully furnished with top of the line everything. You will love the large rear yard with a sparkling pool. All this and much, much more located in prestigious Troon North near golf courses, hiking trails, etc. Only minutes to one of the best golf courses in the valley. Don't hesitate or it will be gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9386 E SOUTHWIND Lane have any available units?
9386 E SOUTHWIND Lane has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9386 E SOUTHWIND Lane have?
Some of 9386 E SOUTHWIND Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9386 E SOUTHWIND Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9386 E SOUTHWIND Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9386 E SOUTHWIND Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9386 E SOUTHWIND Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9386 E SOUTHWIND Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9386 E SOUTHWIND Lane does offer parking.
Does 9386 E SOUTHWIND Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9386 E SOUTHWIND Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9386 E SOUTHWIND Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9386 E SOUTHWIND Lane has a pool.
Does 9386 E SOUTHWIND Lane have accessible units?
No, 9386 E SOUTHWIND Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9386 E SOUTHWIND Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9386 E SOUTHWIND Lane has units with dishwashers.
