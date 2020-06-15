9386 E SOUTHWIND Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

WOW! What a find! Four bedrooms plus office/den. Soaring ceilings, open floor plan. Great room with fireplace and wet bar.Formal dining room. Spacious master suite. Beautifully maintained and ready for your winter vacation. Fully furnished with top of the line everything. You will love the large rear yard with a sparkling pool. All this and much, much more located in prestigious Troon North near golf courses, hiking trails, etc. Only minutes to one of the best golf courses in the valley. Don't hesitate or it will be gone.