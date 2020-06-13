9368 E CANYON VIEW Road

Amenities

Look no further, this immaculate, private and comfortable home is located in Scottsdale's beautiful sought after gated community of DC Ranch. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home features wood, stone, designer carpet, a dramatic two story entry with circular wooden staircase, formal dining room, interior courtyard, 3 car garage, and a well appointed kitchen with slab granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded alder cabinetry. If you want DC Ranch - this is the home for you!