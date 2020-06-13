All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

9368 E CANYON VIEW Road

9368 E Canyon View Rd · No Longer Available
Location

9368 E Canyon View Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Look no further, this immaculate, private and comfortable home is located in Scottsdale's beautiful sought after gated community of DC Ranch. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home features wood, stone, designer carpet, a dramatic two story entry with circular wooden staircase, formal dining room, interior courtyard, 3 car garage, and a well appointed kitchen with slab granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded alder cabinetry. If you want DC Ranch - this is the home for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9368 E CANYON VIEW Road have any available units?
9368 E CANYON VIEW Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9368 E CANYON VIEW Road have?
Some of 9368 E CANYON VIEW Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9368 E CANYON VIEW Road currently offering any rent specials?
9368 E CANYON VIEW Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9368 E CANYON VIEW Road pet-friendly?
No, 9368 E CANYON VIEW Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9368 E CANYON VIEW Road offer parking?
Yes, 9368 E CANYON VIEW Road offers parking.
Does 9368 E CANYON VIEW Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9368 E CANYON VIEW Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9368 E CANYON VIEW Road have a pool?
No, 9368 E CANYON VIEW Road does not have a pool.
Does 9368 E CANYON VIEW Road have accessible units?
No, 9368 E CANYON VIEW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9368 E CANYON VIEW Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9368 E CANYON VIEW Road has units with dishwashers.
