Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

9344 E BLANCHE Drive

9344 East Blanche Drive · (480) 862-2154
Location

9344 East Blanche Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Desert Shadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful North Scottsdale available 2020 seasonal, fully furnished vacation home w/pool. Model perfect. Beautifully updated tile and carpet. Granite throughout and beautiful updated baths; master features Roman tub and oversized walk-in shower. Flat screens in family room and master. Select Pottery Barn furniture, dishes, new pots and pans, linens, towels, etc. 2nd Bedroom Queen Bd, 3rd Bedroom 2 Twins. Serene private backyard with BBQ and solar heated pool. Located in quiet residential neighborhood with green belt/small park across street. Minutes from 101, TPC, Phoenix Open, Barrett Jackson, MLB spring training, top rated golf courses, shopping, dining. Model home perfection. NO SMOKING ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9344 E BLANCHE Drive have any available units?
9344 E BLANCHE Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9344 E BLANCHE Drive have?
Some of 9344 E BLANCHE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9344 E BLANCHE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9344 E BLANCHE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9344 E BLANCHE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9344 E BLANCHE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9344 E BLANCHE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9344 E BLANCHE Drive does offer parking.
Does 9344 E BLANCHE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9344 E BLANCHE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9344 E BLANCHE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9344 E BLANCHE Drive has a pool.
Does 9344 E BLANCHE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9344 E BLANCHE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9344 E BLANCHE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9344 E BLANCHE Drive has units with dishwashers.
