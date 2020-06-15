9344 E BLANCHE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Beautiful North Scottsdale available 2020 seasonal, fully furnished vacation home w/pool. Model perfect. Beautifully updated tile and carpet. Granite throughout and beautiful updated baths; master features Roman tub and oversized walk-in shower. Flat screens in family room and master. Select Pottery Barn furniture, dishes, new pots and pans, linens, towels, etc. 2nd Bedroom Queen Bd, 3rd Bedroom 2 Twins. Serene private backyard with BBQ and solar heated pool. Located in quiet residential neighborhood with green belt/small park across street. Minutes from 101, TPC, Phoenix Open, Barrett Jackson, MLB spring training, top rated golf courses, shopping, dining. Model home perfection. NO SMOKING ALLOWED.