9310 E BRONCO Trail

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Furnished executive lease available for 12 MONTHS plus. Perfect for the person wanting luxury and privacy in North Scottsdale. Located on 1.3 acres in the desirable gated Desert Skyline Estates. Originally built by Tom Argue, a well known builder in the valley for himself, this custom home is timeless with finishes that include 24'' travertine flooring, radial walls, slab granite counters, upgraded appliances including a gas cooktop. The floor plan includes 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, office with built-ins, his/her closets and exercise room off the master, 3 car extended length garage. The backyard is an entertainer's delight, pebbletec pool/spa with water feature and slide, 4 hole putting green, grassy area, built-in BBQ, fireplace & an observation deck for enjoying the stars at night.