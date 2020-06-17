All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:19 PM

9310 E BRONCO Trail

9310 East Bronco Trail · (602) 803-2293
Location

9310 East Bronco Trail, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 5840 sqft

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Furnished executive lease available for 12 MONTHS plus. Perfect for the person wanting luxury and privacy in North Scottsdale. Located on 1.3 acres in the desirable gated Desert Skyline Estates. Originally built by Tom Argue, a well known builder in the valley for himself, this custom home is timeless with finishes that include 24'' travertine flooring, radial walls, slab granite counters, upgraded appliances including a gas cooktop. The floor plan includes 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, office with built-ins, his/her closets and exercise room off the master, 3 car extended length garage. The backyard is an entertainer's delight, pebbletec pool/spa with water feature and slide, 4 hole putting green, grassy area, built-in BBQ, fireplace & an observation deck for enjoying the stars at night.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9310 E BRONCO Trail have any available units?
9310 E BRONCO Trail has a unit available for $8,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9310 E BRONCO Trail have?
Some of 9310 E BRONCO Trail's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9310 E BRONCO Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9310 E BRONCO Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9310 E BRONCO Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9310 E BRONCO Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9310 E BRONCO Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9310 E BRONCO Trail does offer parking.
Does 9310 E BRONCO Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9310 E BRONCO Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9310 E BRONCO Trail have a pool?
Yes, 9310 E BRONCO Trail has a pool.
Does 9310 E BRONCO Trail have accessible units?
No, 9310 E BRONCO Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9310 E BRONCO Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9310 E BRONCO Trail has units with dishwashers.
