9307 E KAREN Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Lovely 4 bedroom home in North Scts in the Desert Shadows Subdivision. NO SMOKING ALLOWED. Neutral tile throughout home except the bedrooms. Kitchen features refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, breakfast bar dine in area and granite countertops. Brand New Dishwasher! Full master bath, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans and covered patio. Desert front and grass backyard with mature shade trees. Owner may consider 1 SMALL pet. Close to the 101 and shopping on Frank Lloyd Wright. Tenant to pay $50 for any service call. Monthly landscaping provided.