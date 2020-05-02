All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 9307 E KAREN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9307 E KAREN Drive
Last updated January 30 2020 at 5:09 AM

9307 E KAREN Drive

9307 East Karen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9307 East Karen Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Desert Shadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Lovely 4 bedroom home in North Scts in the Desert Shadows Subdivision. NO SMOKING ALLOWED. Neutral tile throughout home except the bedrooms. Kitchen features refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, breakfast bar dine in area and granite countertops. Brand New Dishwasher! Full master bath, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans and covered patio. Desert front and grass backyard with mature shade trees. Owner may consider 1 SMALL pet. Close to the 101 and shopping on Frank Lloyd Wright. Tenant to pay $50 for any service call. Monthly landscaping provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9307 E KAREN Drive have any available units?
9307 E KAREN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9307 E KAREN Drive have?
Some of 9307 E KAREN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9307 E KAREN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9307 E KAREN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9307 E KAREN Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9307 E KAREN Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9307 E KAREN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9307 E KAREN Drive offers parking.
Does 9307 E KAREN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9307 E KAREN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9307 E KAREN Drive have a pool?
No, 9307 E KAREN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9307 E KAREN Drive have accessible units?
No, 9307 E KAREN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9307 E KAREN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9307 E KAREN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College