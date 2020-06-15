9100 E RAINTREE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful ground floor condo in north Scottsdale offers 2 split bedroom suites. The master suite features a large walk-in closet and en-suite bath. The open great room floor plan has an abundance of natural light that makes this condo very bright and spacious. The open kitchen with all new appliances flows through to the great room with a convenient breakfast bar. This is an end unit and just a few steps away from the beautiful resort like pool area. The grounds of the complex have lots of trees and shrubbery, green grassy areas, gazebos and walking paths. This is a very desirable community. The covered parking is directly in front of the unit. You are close to golfing, shopping, dining, and hiking and WestWorld of Scottsdale, which is home to the Barrett Jackson Car Auction and the Arabian Horse Show. You are also close to the Scottsdale Quarter and DC Ranch Market place, plus the 101 freeway. Just minutes away to the hiking trails of the City of Scottsdale's McDowell Sonoran Preserve.