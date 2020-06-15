All apartments in Scottsdale
9100 E RAINTREE Drive

9100 East Raintree Drive · (602) 679-7119
Location

9100 East Raintree Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 140 · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful ground floor condo in north Scottsdale offers 2 split bedroom suites. The master suite features a large walk-in closet and en-suite bath. The open great room floor plan has an abundance of natural light that makes this condo very bright and spacious. The open kitchen with all new appliances flows through to the great room with a convenient breakfast bar. This is an end unit and just a few steps away from the beautiful resort like pool area. The grounds of the complex have lots of trees and shrubbery, green grassy areas, gazebos and walking paths. This is a very desirable community. The covered parking is directly in front of the unit. You are close to golfing, shopping, dining, and hiking and WestWorld of Scottsdale, which is home to the Barrett Jackson Car Auction and the Arabian Horse Show. You are also close to the Scottsdale Quarter and DC Ranch Market place, plus the 101 freeway. Just minutes away to the hiking trails of the City of Scottsdale's McDowell Sonoran Preserve.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9100 E RAINTREE Drive have any available units?
9100 E RAINTREE Drive has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9100 E RAINTREE Drive have?
Some of 9100 E RAINTREE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9100 E RAINTREE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9100 E RAINTREE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9100 E RAINTREE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9100 E RAINTREE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9100 E RAINTREE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9100 E RAINTREE Drive does offer parking.
Does 9100 E RAINTREE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9100 E RAINTREE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9100 E RAINTREE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9100 E RAINTREE Drive has a pool.
Does 9100 E RAINTREE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9100 E RAINTREE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9100 E RAINTREE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9100 E RAINTREE Drive has units with dishwashers.
