9095 E POINSETTIA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool putting green bbq/grill hot tub internet access

This 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom (plus office) features 1814 sq ft of decorated living space with all the amenities of home including a fully equipped open kitchen with convection oven, wine fridge, and a fully automatic Jura Capresso coffee machine. The large master bedroom features a 65'' HDTV, a recently remodeled dual vanity master bathroom with garden tub and opens to a relaxing spa on the back patio. The living room is super comfortable with all leather seating, a 55'' HDTV and a unique Turkish bar already stocked for entertaining friends and family! The family room offers relaxing seating which features visual access to the open kitchen and views of the back garden.Included in monthly price is electric, cable, pool and landscaping service, alarm/security system monitoring service, alarm/security system monitoring service, and gigabit WiFi. The backyard is beautifully landscaped with a private pool and spa (heating the pool is optional at an additional cost to guest), propane grill, and a 3-hole putting green with citrus trees. The home is in a quiet residential neighborhood less than a 1/4 mile to the 101 freeway and with quick access to Scottsdale's famous green belt multi-use walk and bike paths. Location, location, location! Signed contract/lease agreement required. APS Utility cap $450 (based on highest utility bill since 2015).

Enjoy a wonderful, comfortable, and decorated North Scottsdale home with lots of privacy including a private pool (heated pool optional for extra cost), spa, and seasonal fruit trees. Minutes to MLB Spring Training, Mayo Clinic, T.P.C Phoenix Open, Barrett Jackson,Arabian Horse Show, Top Rated Golf Courses, Talking Stick Resort/Casino, fine dining, shopping, and a private community dog park.