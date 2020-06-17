All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 6 2020 at 9:50 PM

9095 E POINSETTIA Drive

9095 East Poinsettia Drive · (480) 540-4499
Location

9095 East Poinsettia Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1814 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
This 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom (plus office) features 1814 sq ft of decorated living space with all the amenities of home including a fully equipped open kitchen with convection oven, wine fridge, and a fully automatic Jura Capresso coffee machine. The large master bedroom features a 65'' HDTV, a recently remodeled dual vanity master bathroom with garden tub and opens to a relaxing spa on the back patio. The living room is super comfortable with all leather seating, a 55'' HDTV and a unique Turkish bar already stocked for entertaining friends and family! The family room offers relaxing seating which features visual access to the open kitchen and views of the back garden.Included in monthly price is electric, cable, pool and landscaping service, alarm/security system monitoring service, alarm/security system monitoring service, and gigabit WiFi. The backyard is beautifully landscaped with a private pool and spa (heating the pool is optional at an additional cost to guest), propane grill, and a 3-hole putting green with citrus trees. The home is in a quiet residential neighborhood less than a 1/4 mile to the 101 freeway and with quick access to Scottsdale's famous green belt multi-use walk and bike paths. Location, location, location! Signed contract/lease agreement required. APS Utility cap $450 (based on highest utility bill since 2015).
Enjoy a wonderful, comfortable, and decorated North Scottsdale home with lots of privacy including a private pool (heated pool optional for extra cost), spa, and seasonal fruit trees. Minutes to MLB Spring Training, Mayo Clinic, T.P.C Phoenix Open, Barrett Jackson,Arabian Horse Show, Top Rated Golf Courses, Talking Stick Resort/Casino, fine dining, shopping, and a private community dog park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9095 E POINSETTIA Drive have any available units?
9095 E POINSETTIA Drive has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9095 E POINSETTIA Drive have?
Some of 9095 E POINSETTIA Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9095 E POINSETTIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9095 E POINSETTIA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9095 E POINSETTIA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9095 E POINSETTIA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9095 E POINSETTIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9095 E POINSETTIA Drive does offer parking.
Does 9095 E POINSETTIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9095 E POINSETTIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9095 E POINSETTIA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9095 E POINSETTIA Drive has a pool.
Does 9095 E POINSETTIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 9095 E POINSETTIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9095 E POINSETTIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9095 E POINSETTIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
