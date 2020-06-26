9087 E CARIBBEAN Lane

Amenities

HUGE Corner lot in the Prestigious Desert Sage Community. Desert Mountain High, Desert Canyon Middle & Redfield Elementary. 5 Spacious bedrooms (one downstairs), 3 full baths, GORGEOUS Upgraded kitchen with GE Profile Appliances includes Stainless Fridge, Gas Range/Oven & Wine Fridge! Formal Dining Room, Kitchen opens to Family Room with stone fireplace, Formal Living Room, Master Bedroom has hardwood floors and recently remodeled Master Bath with walk in shower & huge closet. 3 car garage with built in storage. Features: Plantation Shutters, Newer Low E Windows, Newer AC Units, Newer 50 Gal Hot Water Heater, Ceiling fans, 20'' tile, upgraded carpets, Mountain Views, Fenced Pool, Grass back yard with shade trees, Close to Horizon Park, Aquatic Center, Shopping & much more!