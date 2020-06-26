All apartments in Scottsdale
9087 E CARIBBEAN Lane
Last updated June 20 2019 at 11:10 AM

9087 E CARIBBEAN Lane

9087 East Caribbean Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9087 East Caribbean Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
HUGE Corner lot in the Prestigious Desert Sage Community. Desert Mountain High, Desert Canyon Middle & Redfield Elementary. 5 Spacious bedrooms (one downstairs), 3 full baths, GORGEOUS Upgraded kitchen with GE Profile Appliances includes Stainless Fridge, Gas Range/Oven & Wine Fridge! Formal Dining Room, Kitchen opens to Family Room with stone fireplace, Formal Living Room, Master Bedroom has hardwood floors and recently remodeled Master Bath with walk in shower & huge closet. 3 car garage with built in storage. Features: Plantation Shutters, Newer Low E Windows, Newer AC Units, Newer 50 Gal Hot Water Heater, Ceiling fans, 20'' tile, upgraded carpets, Mountain Views, Fenced Pool, Grass back yard with shade trees, Close to Horizon Park, Aquatic Center, Shopping & much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9087 E CARIBBEAN Lane have any available units?
9087 E CARIBBEAN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9087 E CARIBBEAN Lane have?
Some of 9087 E CARIBBEAN Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9087 E CARIBBEAN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9087 E CARIBBEAN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9087 E CARIBBEAN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9087 E CARIBBEAN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9087 E CARIBBEAN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9087 E CARIBBEAN Lane offers parking.
Does 9087 E CARIBBEAN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9087 E CARIBBEAN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9087 E CARIBBEAN Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9087 E CARIBBEAN Lane has a pool.
Does 9087 E CARIBBEAN Lane have accessible units?
No, 9087 E CARIBBEAN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9087 E CARIBBEAN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9087 E CARIBBEAN Lane has units with dishwashers.
