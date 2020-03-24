All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 9079 E WINDROSE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9079 E WINDROSE Drive
Last updated February 24 2020 at 5:18 AM

9079 E WINDROSE Drive

9079 East Windrose Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9079 East Windrose Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
You are going to love the natural light and high vaulted ceilings in this home. The kitchen is equipped with custom Alder cabinets and a 6 foot Quartz island. It opens to the living room creating a great social center, and large French Doors will lead you to a lush backyard perfect for playtime or lounging with your favorite beverage. 2 separate living rooms with a 2-way fireplace between them. 18x24 Travertine tile in the living areas and master bedroom, & new carpet in the guest bedrooms. Bedrooms are split! Low maintenance front yard with Kurapia water saving no-mow grass. Easy access to the 101 and close to Kierland & Scottsdale Quarter. This one is perfect for any lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9079 E WINDROSE Drive have any available units?
9079 E WINDROSE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9079 E WINDROSE Drive have?
Some of 9079 E WINDROSE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9079 E WINDROSE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9079 E WINDROSE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9079 E WINDROSE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9079 E WINDROSE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9079 E WINDROSE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9079 E WINDROSE Drive offers parking.
Does 9079 E WINDROSE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9079 E WINDROSE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9079 E WINDROSE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9079 E WINDROSE Drive has a pool.
Does 9079 E WINDROSE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9079 E WINDROSE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9079 E WINDROSE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9079 E WINDROSE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College