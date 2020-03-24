9079 E WINDROSE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

You are going to love the natural light and high vaulted ceilings in this home. The kitchen is equipped with custom Alder cabinets and a 6 foot Quartz island. It opens to the living room creating a great social center, and large French Doors will lead you to a lush backyard perfect for playtime or lounging with your favorite beverage. 2 separate living rooms with a 2-way fireplace between them. 18x24 Travertine tile in the living areas and master bedroom, & new carpet in the guest bedrooms. Bedrooms are split! Low maintenance front yard with Kurapia water saving no-mow grass. Easy access to the 101 and close to Kierland & Scottsdale Quarter. This one is perfect for any lifestyle!