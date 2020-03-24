9079 E WINDROSE Drive

Amenities
You are going to love the natural light and high vaulted ceilings in this home. The kitchen is equipped with custom Alder cabinets and a 6 foot Quartz island. It opens to the living room creating a great social center, and large French Doors will lead you to a lush backyard perfect for playtime or lounging with your favorite beverage. 2 separate living rooms with a 2-way fireplace between them. 18x24 Travertine tile in the living areas and master bedroom, & new carpet in the guest bedrooms. Bedrooms are split! Low maintenance front yard with Kurapia water saving no-mow grass. Easy access to the 101 and close to Kierland & Scottsdale Quarter. This one is perfect for any lifestyle!