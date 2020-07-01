9023 E Caribbean Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking pool garage

N Scottsdale Home - Dream Rental for Professionals - Property Id: 248617



Beautiful single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath N Scottsdale home is ideally located in the coveted Desert Rose/Desert Sage Community. Close to Loop101, West World, TPC, schools, shopping, restaurants, parks. Spacious family room, bonus room, eat-in kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, new sink, wine fridge, master suite w/walk-in closet and separate toilet room, plantation shutters, ceiling fans throughout, 2 gas fireplaces, separate laundry room with washer/dryer, new faucets, new water softener. Entertainer's backyard with fenced play pool, fire pit, 2 covered patios, desert & grass landscaping. 2 car attached garage with storage cabinets. NON-SMOKING residence. Approved, house-broken pets welcome (max of 2) with pet deposit & monthly pet rent. Owner pays for HOA fees, weekly pool service & bi-weekly yard service. Additional sales tax will apply to monthly rent. Security deposit to be at least 1-month's rent. Tenant must provide/maintain proof of Renter's Insurance before move in.

