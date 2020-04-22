9009 E SAHUARO Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Remodel just completed! This home has it all and has been updated with quality finishes. A spacious open floor plan with a two-sided fireplace, large 2 car garage, two covered patios, low maintenance landscaping and check out all these updates! Spectacular granite counter tops - custom soft close cabinets - brand new windows and 3 sliding doors - all new light fixtures and ceiling fans - brand new appliances - fully remodeled bathrooms - laminate wood floors in the bedrooms - fresh paint. Ideally located in a fantastic Scottsdale neighborhood. No cats or aggressive breed dogs. Owner/agent.