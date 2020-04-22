All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9009 E SAHUARO Drive

9009 East Sahuaro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9009 East Sahuaro Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Remodel just completed! This home has it all and has been updated with quality finishes. A spacious open floor plan with a two-sided fireplace, large 2 car garage, two covered patios, low maintenance landscaping and check out all these updates! Spectacular granite counter tops - custom soft close cabinets - brand new windows and 3 sliding doors - all new light fixtures and ceiling fans - brand new appliances - fully remodeled bathrooms - laminate wood floors in the bedrooms - fresh paint. Ideally located in a fantastic Scottsdale neighborhood. No cats or aggressive breed dogs. Owner/agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9009 E SAHUARO Drive have any available units?
9009 E SAHUARO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9009 E SAHUARO Drive have?
Some of 9009 E SAHUARO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9009 E SAHUARO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9009 E SAHUARO Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9009 E SAHUARO Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9009 E SAHUARO Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9009 E SAHUARO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9009 E SAHUARO Drive does offer parking.
Does 9009 E SAHUARO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9009 E SAHUARO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9009 E SAHUARO Drive have a pool?
No, 9009 E SAHUARO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9009 E SAHUARO Drive have accessible units?
No, 9009 E SAHUARO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9009 E SAHUARO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9009 E SAHUARO Drive has units with dishwashers.
