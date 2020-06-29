All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8943 E Calle Del Palo Verde --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8943 E Calle Del Palo Verde --
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

8943 E Calle Del Palo Verde --

8943 East Calle Del Palo Verde · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8943 East Calle Del Palo Verde, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Gorgeous home in gated Canada Vistas boasts stunning finishes and a fantastic backyard with sparking pool. This recently painted (interior) 5 bed, 3 bath basement home includes a chef's kitchen with granite countertops, Viking appliances, built in Miele coffeemaker, multiple ovens and large center island. The owner's suite offers access to the backyard and a bathroom with walk-in shower, granite counters, dual vanities and spacious walk-in closet. Relax and unwind in the resort like backyard with built-in BBQ, fire pit, pool and artificial grass. Additional features include hardwood flooring, pocket doors in the living room to bring the outside in, alder doors, steam shower in basement bathroom, new roof (March 2019), laundry room with plenty of cabinets for storage & wine fridge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8943 E Calle Del Palo Verde -- have any available units?
8943 E Calle Del Palo Verde -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8943 E Calle Del Palo Verde -- have?
Some of 8943 E Calle Del Palo Verde --'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8943 E Calle Del Palo Verde -- currently offering any rent specials?
8943 E Calle Del Palo Verde -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8943 E Calle Del Palo Verde -- pet-friendly?
No, 8943 E Calle Del Palo Verde -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8943 E Calle Del Palo Verde -- offer parking?
Yes, 8943 E Calle Del Palo Verde -- offers parking.
Does 8943 E Calle Del Palo Verde -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8943 E Calle Del Palo Verde -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8943 E Calle Del Palo Verde -- have a pool?
Yes, 8943 E Calle Del Palo Verde -- has a pool.
Does 8943 E Calle Del Palo Verde -- have accessible units?
No, 8943 E Calle Del Palo Verde -- does not have accessible units.
Does 8943 E Calle Del Palo Verde -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8943 E Calle Del Palo Verde -- has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College