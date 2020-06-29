8943 E Calle Del Palo Verde

Amenities

Gorgeous home in gated Canada Vistas boasts stunning finishes and a fantastic backyard with sparking pool. This recently painted (interior) 5 bed, 3 bath basement home includes a chef's kitchen with granite countertops, Viking appliances, built in Miele coffeemaker, multiple ovens and large center island. The owner's suite offers access to the backyard and a bathroom with walk-in shower, granite counters, dual vanities and spacious walk-in closet. Relax and unwind in the resort like backyard with built-in BBQ, fire pit, pool and artificial grass. Additional features include hardwood flooring, pocket doors in the living room to bring the outside in, alder doors, steam shower in basement bathroom, new roof (March 2019), laundry room with plenty of cabinets for storage & wine fridge.