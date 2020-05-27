8875 E CONQUISTADORES Drive

Amenities

Fabulous LOCATION!! Beautiful patio home in the highly desired Desert Village gated community! Turnkey living! The open, split floorplan is lovely w/ high ceilings, updated lighting & gas fireplace! The remodeled eat-in Kitchen has upgraded cabinets, beautiful granite countertops & island. The remodeled bathrooms have tiled showers w/ accent designs. Sip your coffee on the covered back patio listening to the soothing water feature! This is the largest model in Desert Village & has N/S exposure! Relax & enjoy Scottsdale & all it has to offer w/ this easy care property located close to shopping & great restaurants! Walk to Pinnacle Peak Golf & Country Club!!