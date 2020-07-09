8819 East Windrose Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

AMAZING 3 bed / 2 bath in Scottsdale! This home is conveniently located near the 101! It has a two car garage and is cable ready! The interior has nice two-tone paint and stunning flooring. The kitchen has beautiful white cabinets and an exquisite backsplash. It also has stainless steel appliances. The living room has a cozy fireplace area, perfect for relaxing! The master bathroom has dual sinks and a beautiful tile shower. The backyard is amazing for entertaining! It has a covered patio and awesome pool! CALL NOW! This STUNNING place will go FAST!



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)



- $50 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Owner approval required, no cats)



- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move



- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)



- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.