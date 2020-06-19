8713 E MARIPOSA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

ENJOY living in SUNNY SCOTTSDALE!! WELCOME HOME to this FUN HOUSE, located in Prime South Scottsdale Location, stones throw from OLD TOWN SCOTTSDALE, hiking, biking, highways. Fantastic for Families wanting Scottsdale Schools, Professionals or Group your Friends together, to enjoy this 3 bed, 2 bath home. Enter into open plan living areas with Huge Granite Island Bar Top to enjoy Fabulous dinner parties. Magnificent Eat-in kitchen has New stainless steel 'never been used' appliances. with sliders onto your own covered patio with built-in BBQ area, granite counter top, gorgeous gas fire pit to enjoy Fun Scottsdale Nights. 2 car epoxy floor remote access garage, laundry room with brand new Washer/dryer, workroom/storage area. It's UNFURNISHED & AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!