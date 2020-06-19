All apartments in Scottsdale
8713 E MARIPOSA Drive
Last updated May 25 2020 at 10:27 AM

8713 E MARIPOSA Drive

8713 East Mariposa Drive · (602) 697-7663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8713 East Mariposa Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1416 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
ENJOY living in SUNNY SCOTTSDALE!! WELCOME HOME to this FUN HOUSE, located in Prime South Scottsdale Location, stones throw from OLD TOWN SCOTTSDALE, hiking, biking, highways. Fantastic for Families wanting Scottsdale Schools, Professionals or Group your Friends together, to enjoy this 3 bed, 2 bath home. Enter into open plan living areas with Huge Granite Island Bar Top to enjoy Fabulous dinner parties. Magnificent Eat-in kitchen has New stainless steel 'never been used' appliances. with sliders onto your own covered patio with built-in BBQ area, granite counter top, gorgeous gas fire pit to enjoy Fun Scottsdale Nights. 2 car epoxy floor remote access garage, laundry room with brand new Washer/dryer, workroom/storage area. It's UNFURNISHED & AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8713 E MARIPOSA Drive have any available units?
8713 E MARIPOSA Drive has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8713 E MARIPOSA Drive have?
Some of 8713 E MARIPOSA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8713 E MARIPOSA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8713 E MARIPOSA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8713 E MARIPOSA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8713 E MARIPOSA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8713 E MARIPOSA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8713 E MARIPOSA Drive does offer parking.
Does 8713 E MARIPOSA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8713 E MARIPOSA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8713 E MARIPOSA Drive have a pool?
No, 8713 E MARIPOSA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8713 E MARIPOSA Drive have accessible units?
No, 8713 E MARIPOSA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8713 E MARIPOSA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8713 E MARIPOSA Drive has units with dishwashers.
