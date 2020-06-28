All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8637 E MULBERRY Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8637 E MULBERRY Street
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

8637 E MULBERRY Street

8637 East Mulberry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8637 East Mulberry Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
LOCATION, location, location!!! Convenient to 101, Scottsdale night clubs, fashion square mall and downtown Scottsdale. Close to Diamondback and Giants spring training fields. Casinos, movie theaters, shopping, restaurants all nearby. Convenient to Sky Harbor Airport. Split bedroom plan. Fresh paint. Home completely remodeled in 2007. Kitchen & bathrooms all have granite counter tops. 18'' tile on all floors except bedrooms. Plantation shutters in bedrooms. Huge laundry room. Covered Patio. Easy maintenance desert landscape front and back. You will love this home. No smokers. Assistive pets only with written proof of such. Good credit required. Ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8637 E MULBERRY Street have any available units?
8637 E MULBERRY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8637 E MULBERRY Street have?
Some of 8637 E MULBERRY Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8637 E MULBERRY Street currently offering any rent specials?
8637 E MULBERRY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8637 E MULBERRY Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8637 E MULBERRY Street is pet friendly.
Does 8637 E MULBERRY Street offer parking?
Yes, 8637 E MULBERRY Street offers parking.
Does 8637 E MULBERRY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8637 E MULBERRY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8637 E MULBERRY Street have a pool?
No, 8637 E MULBERRY Street does not have a pool.
Does 8637 E MULBERRY Street have accessible units?
No, 8637 E MULBERRY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8637 E MULBERRY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8637 E MULBERRY Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College