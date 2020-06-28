8637 E MULBERRY Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

LOCATION, location, location!!! Convenient to 101, Scottsdale night clubs, fashion square mall and downtown Scottsdale. Close to Diamondback and Giants spring training fields. Casinos, movie theaters, shopping, restaurants all nearby. Convenient to Sky Harbor Airport. Split bedroom plan. Fresh paint. Home completely remodeled in 2007. Kitchen & bathrooms all have granite counter tops. 18'' tile on all floors except bedrooms. Plantation shutters in bedrooms. Huge laundry room. Covered Patio. Easy maintenance desert landscape front and back. You will love this home. No smokers. Assistive pets only with written proof of such. Good credit required. Ready to move in!