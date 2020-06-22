All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
8531 E CHAPARRAL Road
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:26 AM

8531 E CHAPARRAL Road

8531 East Chaparral Road · No Longer Available
Location

8531 East Chaparral Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Bright and open single level 3 bedrooms 2 baths completely updated. Home is being offered completely furnished with brand new furnitures. Sleeps 8 people. All utilities offered. Short term and vacation rentals available. Daily and Weekly rates available.Short term also available.More pictures with new furnitures coming soon. Easy access to 101 freeway.Just minutes from Old Town Scottsdale with boutique shopping, restaurants, art galleries and museums, a density of bars, lounges, restaurants and clubs offer dining and nightlife opportunities. Near Fashion Square, W Hotel, Talking Stick Resort and Casino, Odysea Aquarium, Butterfly Wonderland, Dolphinaris, Skydiving,Top Golf and much more. Minutes from AZ Cardinal's Spring Training.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8531 E CHAPARRAL Road have any available units?
8531 E CHAPARRAL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8531 E CHAPARRAL Road have?
Some of 8531 E CHAPARRAL Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8531 E CHAPARRAL Road currently offering any rent specials?
8531 E CHAPARRAL Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8531 E CHAPARRAL Road pet-friendly?
No, 8531 E CHAPARRAL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8531 E CHAPARRAL Road offer parking?
Yes, 8531 E CHAPARRAL Road does offer parking.
Does 8531 E CHAPARRAL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8531 E CHAPARRAL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8531 E CHAPARRAL Road have a pool?
No, 8531 E CHAPARRAL Road does not have a pool.
Does 8531 E CHAPARRAL Road have accessible units?
No, 8531 E CHAPARRAL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8531 E CHAPARRAL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8531 E CHAPARRAL Road has units with dishwashers.
