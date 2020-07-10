8515 E. Heatherbrae Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities tennis court

This Fabulous 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Scottsdale home has just been completely remodeled. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded doors and cabinets. Open floor plan with enclosed Arizona Room.



Major Crossroads: Camelback & Granite Reef



Near: Old town Scottsdale, 101, Indian School Park and Tennis Center, and Chestnut Park



Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.



Pets: OK with Additional refundable deposit



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



Austin Fleck Property Management

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information. ***