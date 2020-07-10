All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 20 2020 at 5:48 PM

8515 E. Heatherbrae Ave.

8515 East Heatherbrae Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8515 East Heatherbrae Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Highlands Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
tennis court
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
tennis court
This Fabulous 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Scottsdale home has just been completely remodeled. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded doors and cabinets. Open floor plan with enclosed Arizona Room.

Major Crossroads: Camelback & Granite Reef

Near: Old town Scottsdale, 101, Indian School Park and Tennis Center, and Chestnut Park

Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.

Pets: OK with Additional refundable deposit

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management
***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8515 E. Heatherbrae Ave. have any available units?
8515 E. Heatherbrae Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8515 E. Heatherbrae Ave. have?
Some of 8515 E. Heatherbrae Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8515 E. Heatherbrae Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8515 E. Heatherbrae Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8515 E. Heatherbrae Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 8515 E. Heatherbrae Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8515 E. Heatherbrae Ave. offer parking?
No, 8515 E. Heatherbrae Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 8515 E. Heatherbrae Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8515 E. Heatherbrae Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8515 E. Heatherbrae Ave. have a pool?
No, 8515 E. Heatherbrae Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8515 E. Heatherbrae Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8515 E. Heatherbrae Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8515 E. Heatherbrae Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8515 E. Heatherbrae Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

