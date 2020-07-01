8511 E ROANOKE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub

This FULLY FURNISHED spacious beautiful home is perfect for a large family or group. It includes a private pool, hot tub and so much more for the ultimate stay in entertainment experience. You can stay and play in the same space. If you are looking to get out, the hiking and biking trails the local community offers are endless! BEAUTIFUL UNDERROOF SEPARATE GUESTSUITE, WITH FULL BEDROOM/BATH for the 5th bedroom area. Makes a great office, workout area, etc. COMPLETE RENO 2019 ALL NEW!This open concept and fully furnished home welcome you with a hassle-free move in and no stress stay. The home offers all appliances for your use including a full-size washer and dryer. With so much space and entertainment options you will feel as if you are on an endless vacation in your own home!