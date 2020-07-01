All apartments in Scottsdale
8511 E ROANOKE Avenue

8511 East Roanoke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8511 East Roanoke Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
This FULLY FURNISHED spacious beautiful home is perfect for a large family or group. It includes a private pool, hot tub and so much more for the ultimate stay in entertainment experience. You can stay and play in the same space. If you are looking to get out, the hiking and biking trails the local community offers are endless! BEAUTIFUL UNDERROOF SEPARATE GUESTSUITE, WITH FULL BEDROOM/BATH for the 5th bedroom area. Makes a great office, workout area, etc. COMPLETE RENO 2019 ALL NEW!This open concept and fully furnished home welcome you with a hassle-free move in and no stress stay. The home offers all appliances for your use including a full-size washer and dryer. With so much space and entertainment options you will feel as if you are on an endless vacation in your own home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8511 E ROANOKE Avenue have any available units?
8511 E ROANOKE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8511 E ROANOKE Avenue have?
Some of 8511 E ROANOKE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8511 E ROANOKE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8511 E ROANOKE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8511 E ROANOKE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8511 E ROANOKE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8511 E ROANOKE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8511 E ROANOKE Avenue offers parking.
Does 8511 E ROANOKE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8511 E ROANOKE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8511 E ROANOKE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8511 E ROANOKE Avenue has a pool.
Does 8511 E ROANOKE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8511 E ROANOKE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8511 E ROANOKE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8511 E ROANOKE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

