8500 E GILDED PERCH Drive

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard fire pit parking pool putting green bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

2019 complete remodel in 24/7 Guard Gated Grayhawk on an oversized, private lot. LOCATION is the best, Grayhawk's Renaissance in North Scottsdale offers all the amenities for a quiet, perfect vacation rental. Minutes to TPC Scottsdale, Westworld, Barrett Jackson, Fashion Square, Kierland Shopping and Restaurants, Old Town Scottsdale, Talking Stick Casino and the Salt Grass Spring Training stadiums.



Home sleeps up to 8. Split bedroom layout with 3 bedrooms + an oversized office/den with Queen pull-out sofa. New furniture, paint and porcelain tiling throughout. The kitchen has been remodeled. All 3 en-suite bathrooms have been updated too! Also includes 3 flat screen tv's including the 82 inch 4k monster in the family room and a whole home Sonos system controlled with your smartphone. Bonus Courtyard in the middle of the home features bistro lights, lounging and outdoor fireplace.



Outside, the home features a heated private pool and spa, outdoor built-in BBQ and bar, 3 hole putting green, comfortable furniture surrounding the fire pit and a cornhole court.



The community includes: 2 world class public golf courses, tennis courts and a community pool. Walk or bike to Isabella's Kitchen, Fleming's Steakhouse, Grimaldi's Pizzzeria, The Living Room Wine Bar and Cafe Coffee Shops, Sports bars, Groceries and more.



Monthly Seasonal Rates: June through September $5,000/month. October through December $7,500/month. January through May $8,500/month.