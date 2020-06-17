All apartments in Scottsdale
8500 E GILDED PERCH Drive
8500 E GILDED PERCH Drive

8500 East Gilded Perch Drive · (480) 203-6949
Location

8500 East Gilded Perch Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3212 sqft

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
2019 complete remodel in 24/7 Guard Gated Grayhawk on an oversized, private lot. LOCATION is the best, Grayhawk's Renaissance in North Scottsdale offers all the amenities for a quiet, perfect vacation rental. Minutes to TPC Scottsdale, Westworld, Barrett Jackson, Fashion Square, Kierland Shopping and Restaurants, Old Town Scottsdale, Talking Stick Casino and the Salt Grass Spring Training stadiums. Home sleeps up to 8. Split bedroom layout with 3 bedrooms + an oversized office/den with Queen pull-out sofa. New furniture, paint and porcelain tiling throughout. The kitchen has been remodeled. All 3 en-suite bathrooms have been updated too! Also includes 3 flat screen tv's including the 82 inch 4k monster in the family room and a whole home Sonos system controlled with your ....
2019 complete remodel in 24/7 Guard Gated Grayhawk on an oversized, private lot. LOCATION is the best, Grayhawk's Renaissance in North Scottsdale offers all the amenities for a quiet, perfect vacation rental. Minutes to TPC Scottsdale, Westworld, Barrett Jackson, Fashion Square, Kierland Shopping and Restaurants, Old Town Scottsdale, Talking Stick Casino and the Salt Grass Spring Training stadiums.

Home sleeps up to 8. Split bedroom layout with 3 bedrooms + an oversized office/den with Queen pull-out sofa. New furniture, paint and porcelain tiling throughout. The kitchen has been remodeled. All 3 en-suite bathrooms have been updated too! Also includes 3 flat screen tv's including the 82 inch 4k monster in the family room and a whole home Sonos system controlled with your smartphone. Bonus Courtyard in the middle of the home features bistro lights, lounging and outdoor fireplace.

Outside, the home features a heated private pool and spa, outdoor built-in BBQ and bar, 3 hole putting green, comfortable furniture surrounding the fire pit and a cornhole court.

The community includes: 2 world class public golf courses, tennis courts and a community pool. Walk or bike to Isabella's Kitchen, Fleming's Steakhouse, Grimaldi's Pizzzeria, The Living Room Wine Bar and Cafe Coffee Shops, Sports bars, Groceries and more.

Monthly Seasonal Rates: June through September $5,000/month. October through December $7,500/month. January through May $8,500/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

