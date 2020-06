Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Equisite home on the 9th Fairway of the Pinnacle Pk Golf Course with incredible views! Open floorplan with large great rm & formal dining rm. Master has king bed, den has queen sofa sleeper & casita has king bed. Private, heated pool & spa adds to home's enjoyment. BBQ on patio for Tenant's use. Super location near great restaurants, golf...you name it! Enjoy all that North Scottsdale has to offer. This amazing home won't disappoint! Home is leased Nov 2019 through April 2020.