8461 N 84th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub tennis court

Sophisticated, contemporary luxury lease in highly sought after Las Palomas gated community in McCormick Ranch. This open floor plan provides all the comfort & style you'll want to relax, enjoy & entertain. As you walk out your back door to pick grapefruits, lemons or oranges from your own trees for your morning juice, first go to your private gate, open it to lead you directly to the community Hot Tub & the 2 Pools! Literally 20 steps, so it feels like your own! Such a perfect location within the location! 2 bedrooms and a large office. Fully furnished & fully equipped with everything you'll need for a long or shorter stay! 2 Tennis courts too! Near 27 miles of trails, walk, jog or just sit & watch the sunset over Lake Marguerite which is directly across the road! Shorter term also!