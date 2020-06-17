All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8461 N 84th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8461 N 84th Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

8461 N 84th Street

8461 North 84th Place · (602) 487-5684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8461 North 84th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2145 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Sophisticated, contemporary luxury lease in highly sought after Las Palomas gated community in McCormick Ranch. This open floor plan provides all the comfort & style you'll want to relax, enjoy & entertain. As you walk out your back door to pick grapefruits, lemons or oranges from your own trees for your morning juice, first go to your private gate, open it to lead you directly to the community Hot Tub & the 2 Pools! Literally 20 steps, so it feels like your own! Such a perfect location within the location! 2 bedrooms and a large office. Fully furnished & fully equipped with everything you'll need for a long or shorter stay! 2 Tennis courts too! Near 27 miles of trails, walk, jog or just sit & watch the sunset over Lake Marguerite which is directly across the road! Shorter term also!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8461 N 84th Street have any available units?
8461 N 84th Street has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8461 N 84th Street have?
Some of 8461 N 84th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8461 N 84th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8461 N 84th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8461 N 84th Street pet-friendly?
No, 8461 N 84th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8461 N 84th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8461 N 84th Street does offer parking.
Does 8461 N 84th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8461 N 84th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8461 N 84th Street have a pool?
Yes, 8461 N 84th Street has a pool.
Does 8461 N 84th Street have accessible units?
No, 8461 N 84th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8461 N 84th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8461 N 84th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8461 N 84th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity