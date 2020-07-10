8350 E CHEERY LYNN Road

Amenities

COMING SOON! AVAILABLE TO SHOW EARLY JUNE! TENANT OCCUPIED - PLEASE DO NOT KNOCK. Wonderful home in Old Town Scottsdale! 3 bed, 2 bath with sparkling diving pool. Gorgeous granite counters and upgraded appliances. New porcelain wood tile, carpet in bedrooms and full interior paint completed in 2017 and still looks brand new. Many upgrades throughout! Separate storage room with washer and dryer and plenty of storage. Pool & Landscape svc incl. Close to schools & Old Town shops, restaurants, Giants Baseball Stadium, the Greenbelt and easy access to the 101 Fwy. Renters insurance required. Security deposit is $2795. Pets OK upon owner approval & Pet App, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee. 3.25% rental sales tax & municipal service fee added to monthly rent. $49.95 application fee per adult 18 & over.