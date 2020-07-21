All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

8315 East Cambridge Avenue

8315 East Cambridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8315 East Cambridge Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
8315 East Cambridge Avenue Available 10/01/19 4 Bed + 3 Bath + 2,133 SF + 2 Car Garage Fully Remodeled Home in Old Town Scottsdale - Completely remodeled, single level 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Old Town Scottsdale. Updates include new plumbing, electrical, mechanical, tankless water heater, HVAC, energy efficient windows, cabinetry, quartz counter tops and an entire master suite addition iwth his/her sinks, walk in closet, separate exit to backyard and spacious walk in shower. Kitchen is open to living area and features brand new appliances, including a gas range, kitchen island/breakfast bar and breakfast nook. Laundry room with washer/dryer and utility sink. 2 car garage has plenty of space and cabinets for storage. Prime Scottsdale Location, located just minutes away from old town with amazing shopping, dining and entertainment, the airport, and freeways, this is a must see!

Available for a 10.01.2019 move in.

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Scottsdale Rental Tax of 1.75% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5091648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8315 East Cambridge Avenue have any available units?
8315 East Cambridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8315 East Cambridge Avenue have?
Some of 8315 East Cambridge Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8315 East Cambridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8315 East Cambridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8315 East Cambridge Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8315 East Cambridge Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8315 East Cambridge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8315 East Cambridge Avenue offers parking.
Does 8315 East Cambridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8315 East Cambridge Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8315 East Cambridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 8315 East Cambridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8315 East Cambridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8315 East Cambridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8315 East Cambridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8315 East Cambridge Avenue has units with dishwashers.
