Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

8315 East Cambridge Avenue Available 10/01/19 4 Bed + 3 Bath + 2,133 SF + 2 Car Garage Fully Remodeled Home in Old Town Scottsdale - Completely remodeled, single level 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Old Town Scottsdale. Updates include new plumbing, electrical, mechanical, tankless water heater, HVAC, energy efficient windows, cabinetry, quartz counter tops and an entire master suite addition iwth his/her sinks, walk in closet, separate exit to backyard and spacious walk in shower. Kitchen is open to living area and features brand new appliances, including a gas range, kitchen island/breakfast bar and breakfast nook. Laundry room with washer/dryer and utility sink. 2 car garage has plenty of space and cabinets for storage. Prime Scottsdale Location, located just minutes away from old town with amazing shopping, dining and entertainment, the airport, and freeways, this is a must see!



Available for a 10.01.2019 move in.



Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Scottsdale Rental Tax of 1.75% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



No Cats Allowed



