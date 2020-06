Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

**THIS IS A FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL AND INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES. AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM ONLY. RATES VARY BASED ON SEASON AND LENGTH OF STAY. INQUIRE FOR QUOTE AND AVAILABILITY. CURRENTLY OPEN DEC 2019-JAN 2020 AND PARTS OF MARCH** Modern Remodel from Wall to Wall In This Perfect Scottsdale Vacation Home. A+ Location With Quick Access To Old Town Scottsdale and North Scottsdale. Brand new Kitchen with quartz countertops and white cabinets and tile backsplash. Spacious open great room floor plan with brand new flooring throughout. Backyard is a Summer Oasis with covered patio and sparkling pool. Call agent for more details or to schedule viewing.