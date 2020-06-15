All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:32 PM

8301 E JACKRABBIT Road

8301 East Jackrabbit Road · (602) 525-3224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8301 East Jackrabbit Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1715 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**PROPERTY MUST BE RENTED FURNISHED, LANDLORD LOOKING FOR 6 MONTH TERM, NO PETS, UTILITIES WILL REMAIN IN LANDLORDS NAME** In the heart of South Scottsdale. Everything you need is included with this beautifully updated, 3 bedroom, 2 bath rental. Kitchen and baths have been updated with granite tops, undermount sinks, polished chrome faucets, upgraded cabinets, and tile backsplash and tub surrounds. Gather with friends in the formal dining area and family room that is open to the kitchen with a large island, breakfast bar, and fireplace. Modern furnishings and designer touches will make you feel at home. Minutes away from 101, shopping, dining, and entertainment in downtown Scottsdale, Fashion Square, Talking Stick, OdySea Aquarium, Salt River Fields, and walking distance to Chaparral Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8301 E JACKRABBIT Road have any available units?
8301 E JACKRABBIT Road has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8301 E JACKRABBIT Road have?
Some of 8301 E JACKRABBIT Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8301 E JACKRABBIT Road currently offering any rent specials?
8301 E JACKRABBIT Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8301 E JACKRABBIT Road pet-friendly?
No, 8301 E JACKRABBIT Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8301 E JACKRABBIT Road offer parking?
Yes, 8301 E JACKRABBIT Road does offer parking.
Does 8301 E JACKRABBIT Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8301 E JACKRABBIT Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8301 E JACKRABBIT Road have a pool?
No, 8301 E JACKRABBIT Road does not have a pool.
Does 8301 E JACKRABBIT Road have accessible units?
No, 8301 E JACKRABBIT Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8301 E JACKRABBIT Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8301 E JACKRABBIT Road has units with dishwashers.
