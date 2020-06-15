8301 E JACKRABBIT Road

Amenities

**PROPERTY MUST BE RENTED FURNISHED, LANDLORD LOOKING FOR 6 MONTH TERM, NO PETS, UTILITIES WILL REMAIN IN LANDLORDS NAME** In the heart of South Scottsdale. Everything you need is included with this beautifully updated, 3 bedroom, 2 bath rental. Kitchen and baths have been updated with granite tops, undermount sinks, polished chrome faucets, upgraded cabinets, and tile backsplash and tub surrounds. Gather with friends in the formal dining area and family room that is open to the kitchen with a large island, breakfast bar, and fireplace. Modern furnishings and designer touches will make you feel at home. Minutes away from 101, shopping, dining, and entertainment in downtown Scottsdale, Fashion Square, Talking Stick, OdySea Aquarium, Salt River Fields, and walking distance to Chaparral Park.