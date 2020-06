Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Spectacular home in desirable Talon in Grayhawk! Kitchen is a chef and entertainer's dream with stainless appliances, garden sink, tons of cabinets and plenty of counter top space. Sunning master suite features dual vanities, separate tub and shower and plenty of storage. Step into your backyard oasis with beautiful landscaping, pool, covered patio and flagstone. This home is an absolute must see! Schedule through Showing Time today so you don't miss out on this spectacular home!