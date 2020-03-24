8243 E THOMAS Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Only 1.5 miles from Old Town Scottsdale and with quick access to the green belt, this perfectly located townhome is an ideal spot for your South Scottsdale lifestyle. A well appointed and updated 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom unit boasts best-in-show features such as it's open floor plan, easy flow from the kitchen into an oversized living room with floor to ceiling windows, glass door exit to private patio. Kitchen has stainless steel and black appliances, slab granite counters, wall-to-wall contemporary wood plank tile continue to the living areas. The intimate areas of the home are tucked away upstairs: two bedrooms, with a master walk in closet, and upstairs laundry room with the washer and dryer included. The main bath has dual sinks set in a quartz slab counter.