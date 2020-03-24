All apartments in Scottsdale
8243 E THOMAS Road

8243 East Thomas Road · No Longer Available
Location

8243 East Thomas Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Only 1.5 miles from Old Town Scottsdale and with quick access to the green belt, this perfectly located townhome is an ideal spot for your South Scottsdale lifestyle. A well appointed and updated 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom unit boasts best-in-show features such as it's open floor plan, easy flow from the kitchen into an oversized living room with floor to ceiling windows, glass door exit to private patio. Kitchen has stainless steel and black appliances, slab granite counters, wall-to-wall contemporary wood plank tile continue to the living areas. The intimate areas of the home are tucked away upstairs: two bedrooms, with a master walk in closet, and upstairs laundry room with the washer and dryer included. The main bath has dual sinks set in a quartz slab counter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8243 E THOMAS Road have any available units?
8243 E THOMAS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8243 E THOMAS Road have?
Some of 8243 E THOMAS Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8243 E THOMAS Road currently offering any rent specials?
8243 E THOMAS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8243 E THOMAS Road pet-friendly?
No, 8243 E THOMAS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8243 E THOMAS Road offer parking?
No, 8243 E THOMAS Road does not offer parking.
Does 8243 E THOMAS Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8243 E THOMAS Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8243 E THOMAS Road have a pool?
No, 8243 E THOMAS Road does not have a pool.
Does 8243 E THOMAS Road have accessible units?
No, 8243 E THOMAS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8243 E THOMAS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8243 E THOMAS Road has units with dishwashers.
