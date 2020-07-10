8226 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

SUPER CUTE CORNER UNIT!! HUGE LIVING and FAMILY ROOM! Townhome includes 2 bedrooms 2 bath, UPDATED KITCHEN with GRANITE countertops, new backsplash, REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED! Covered patio great for entertaining, LARGE FAMILY ROOM, dining room right off the kitchen, lots of storage. POOL just steps from your front door! This lovely home is located close to downtown Scottsdale, schools, restaurants, shopping and easy freeway access. Home has solar to help keep electric bills LOW! AVAILABLE FOR QUICK MOVE IN!