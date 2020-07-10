All apartments in Scottsdale
8226 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane

8226 East Orange Blossom Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8226 East Orange Blossom Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Chateau De Vie

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
SUPER CUTE CORNER UNIT!! HUGE LIVING and FAMILY ROOM! Townhome includes 2 bedrooms 2 bath, UPDATED KITCHEN with GRANITE countertops, new backsplash, REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED! Covered patio great for entertaining, LARGE FAMILY ROOM, dining room right off the kitchen, lots of storage. POOL just steps from your front door! This lovely home is located close to downtown Scottsdale, schools, restaurants, shopping and easy freeway access. Home has solar to help keep electric bills LOW! AVAILABLE FOR QUICK MOVE IN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8226 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane have any available units?
8226 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8226 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane have?
Some of 8226 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8226 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8226 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8226 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8226 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8226 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8226 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane offers parking.
Does 8226 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8226 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8226 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8226 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane has a pool.
Does 8226 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane have accessible units?
No, 8226 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8226 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8226 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane has units with dishwashers.

