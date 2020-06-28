8218 E GLENROSA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

UNFURNISHED and AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! Located on a quiet street is this completely renovated 3 bed, 2 bath, lock up & leave, low maintenance, contemporary home, ideal for the ultimate professional who would like to live in the most desirable location just minutes from the hustle & bustle of Scottsdale's finest restaurants, shops, nightlife as well as hiking, biking paths on your doorstep. Located in Scottsdale Schools, this Long Term Rental has something special for everyone!! Brand New Appliances, Washer & dryer included. garage as well as off street parking! Make this your new home today!!