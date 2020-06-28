All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:15 PM

8218 E GLENROSA Avenue

8218 East Glenrosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8218 East Glenrosa Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
UNFURNISHED and AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! Located on a quiet street is this completely renovated 3 bed, 2 bath, lock up & leave, low maintenance, contemporary home, ideal for the ultimate professional who would like to live in the most desirable location just minutes from the hustle & bustle of Scottsdale's finest restaurants, shops, nightlife as well as hiking, biking paths on your doorstep. Located in Scottsdale Schools, this Long Term Rental has something special for everyone!! Brand New Appliances, Washer & dryer included. garage as well as off street parking! Make this your new home today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8218 E GLENROSA Avenue have any available units?
8218 E GLENROSA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8218 E GLENROSA Avenue have?
Some of 8218 E GLENROSA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8218 E GLENROSA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8218 E GLENROSA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8218 E GLENROSA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8218 E GLENROSA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8218 E GLENROSA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8218 E GLENROSA Avenue offers parking.
Does 8218 E GLENROSA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8218 E GLENROSA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8218 E GLENROSA Avenue have a pool?
No, 8218 E GLENROSA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8218 E GLENROSA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8218 E GLENROSA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8218 E GLENROSA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8218 E GLENROSA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
