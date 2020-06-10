All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8131 E VIA DE DORADO --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8131 E VIA DE DORADO --
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

8131 E VIA DE DORADO --

8131 East via De Dorado · (415) 307-5993
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8131 East via De Dorado, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2261 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
WOW!!! Location - Location - with STYLE! Right in the center of McCormick Ranch!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath - newly purchased, renovated and stylishly appointed to make this your spectacular home away from home. All furniture is new and in current color schemes! Vaulted ceilings, travertine floors and carpeted bedrooms. Flat screen SmartTV's throughout, featuring a 65'' Ultra-Hi Def (4k) screen and Yamaha soundbar in living room. *Large kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, GAS range/oven, built in microwave, 2 sinks, island eating with MacKenzie-Childs bar stools.*Wine and Beverage cooler. *Private Pebble Tec Pool (can be heated)with built in hot tub.( heated separately with smart phone app)and premium patio furniture. SEE ATTACHED LIST FOR MORE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8131 E VIA DE DORADO -- have any available units?
8131 E VIA DE DORADO -- has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8131 E VIA DE DORADO -- have?
Some of 8131 E VIA DE DORADO --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8131 E VIA DE DORADO -- currently offering any rent specials?
8131 E VIA DE DORADO -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8131 E VIA DE DORADO -- pet-friendly?
No, 8131 E VIA DE DORADO -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8131 E VIA DE DORADO -- offer parking?
Yes, 8131 E VIA DE DORADO -- does offer parking.
Does 8131 E VIA DE DORADO -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8131 E VIA DE DORADO -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8131 E VIA DE DORADO -- have a pool?
Yes, 8131 E VIA DE DORADO -- has a pool.
Does 8131 E VIA DE DORADO -- have accessible units?
No, 8131 E VIA DE DORADO -- does not have accessible units.
Does 8131 E VIA DE DORADO -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8131 E VIA DE DORADO -- has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8131 E VIA DE DORADO --?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Vista Montana
3402 North 64th Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Tides at Old Town
3620 North Miller Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity