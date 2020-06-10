8131 E VIA DE DORADO

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

WOW!!! Location - Location - with STYLE! Right in the center of McCormick Ranch!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath - newly purchased, renovated and stylishly appointed to make this your spectacular home away from home. All furniture is new and in current color schemes! Vaulted ceilings, travertine floors and carpeted bedrooms. Flat screen SmartTV's throughout, featuring a 65'' Ultra-Hi Def (4k) screen and Yamaha soundbar in living room. *Large kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, GAS range/oven, built in microwave, 2 sinks, island eating with MacKenzie-Childs bar stools.*Wine and Beverage cooler. *Private Pebble Tec Pool (can be heated)with built in hot tub.( heated separately with smart phone app)and premium patio furniture. SEE ATTACHED LIST FOR MORE!