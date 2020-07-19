All apartments in Scottsdale
8127 E DEL CAPITAN Drive

8127 East Del Capitan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8127 East Del Capitan Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stunning McCormick Ranch home with great curb appeal provides ambiance on a grand scale. From the extraordinary imported tile roof to the drapes on the covered back patio this home has much to talk about. The large first floor master bedroom with three more bedrooms and two baths upstairs. The long second floor balcony that overlooks the dining room, living room and foyer works with the vaulted wood ceiling to complete a unique open floorplan. Updates galore: New 2-stage water softener, newer 80-gallon hot water heater, complete backyard makeover, new dishwasher, new garage door openers and new porcelain tile and carpet,.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8127 E DEL CAPITAN Drive have any available units?
8127 E DEL CAPITAN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8127 E DEL CAPITAN Drive have?
Some of 8127 E DEL CAPITAN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8127 E DEL CAPITAN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8127 E DEL CAPITAN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8127 E DEL CAPITAN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8127 E DEL CAPITAN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8127 E DEL CAPITAN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8127 E DEL CAPITAN Drive offers parking.
Does 8127 E DEL CAPITAN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8127 E DEL CAPITAN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8127 E DEL CAPITAN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8127 E DEL CAPITAN Drive has a pool.
Does 8127 E DEL CAPITAN Drive have accessible units?
No, 8127 E DEL CAPITAN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8127 E DEL CAPITAN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8127 E DEL CAPITAN Drive has units with dishwashers.
