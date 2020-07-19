8127 E DEL CAPITAN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stunning McCormick Ranch home with great curb appeal provides ambiance on a grand scale. From the extraordinary imported tile roof to the drapes on the covered back patio this home has much to talk about. The large first floor master bedroom with three more bedrooms and two baths upstairs. The long second floor balcony that overlooks the dining room, living room and foyer works with the vaulted wood ceiling to complete a unique open floorplan. Updates galore: New 2-stage water softener, newer 80-gallon hot water heater, complete backyard makeover, new dishwasher, new garage door openers and new porcelain tile and carpet,.