8102 E DEL ACERO Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Private cul-de-sac location in the ''Dels'' of McCormick Ranch. Ranch style home with a fabulous oversized 13,884 sq foot lot. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large covered patio, 4k sq ft exterior pavers, pool, hot tub, and large outdoor shower. Gourmet kitchen including stainless steel appliances, large fridge and freezer, and granite countertops. Acacia wood floors and travertine throughout. Also included but not limited to- updated fireplace, dual pane windows, custom iron front door, and a redwood garage door. Walking distance from the lakes within the Dels along with many restaurants and bars. Just minutes from the 101 freeway and close to fabulous shopping, golf and entertainment while being surrounded by million dollar homes.