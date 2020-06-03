All apartments in Scottsdale
8102 E DEL ACERO Drive
8102 E DEL ACERO Drive

8102 East Del Acero Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8102 East Del Acero Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Private cul-de-sac location in the ''Dels'' of McCormick Ranch. Ranch style home with a fabulous oversized 13,884 sq foot lot. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large covered patio, 4k sq ft exterior pavers, pool, hot tub, and large outdoor shower. Gourmet kitchen including stainless steel appliances, large fridge and freezer, and granite countertops. Acacia wood floors and travertine throughout. Also included but not limited to- updated fireplace, dual pane windows, custom iron front door, and a redwood garage door. Walking distance from the lakes within the Dels along with many restaurants and bars. Just minutes from the 101 freeway and close to fabulous shopping, golf and entertainment while being surrounded by million dollar homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8102 E DEL ACERO Drive have any available units?
8102 E DEL ACERO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8102 E DEL ACERO Drive have?
Some of 8102 E DEL ACERO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8102 E DEL ACERO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8102 E DEL ACERO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8102 E DEL ACERO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8102 E DEL ACERO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8102 E DEL ACERO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8102 E DEL ACERO Drive offers parking.
Does 8102 E DEL ACERO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8102 E DEL ACERO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8102 E DEL ACERO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8102 E DEL ACERO Drive has a pool.
Does 8102 E DEL ACERO Drive have accessible units?
No, 8102 E DEL ACERO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8102 E DEL ACERO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8102 E DEL ACERO Drive has units with dishwashers.
