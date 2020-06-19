8015 N 74TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Vacation at home! This amazing property will inspire you to take time to enjoy your life, and offers the fortunate tenant an atmosphere of fun and relaxation. Imagine awaking to the views of the tropical back yard, taking a swim in the resort-style pool, relaxing poolside, and taking an occasional stroll to the cantina for food and cold drinks. And if you want to go out, the area's best dining, shopping, and nighttime entertainment is within a 10 minute drive. This exceptional home will promote many smiles and memorable times with family and friends. Come and enjoy!