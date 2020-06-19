All apartments in Scottsdale
8015 N 74TH Place

8015 North 74th Place · (480) 619-0780
Location

8015 North 74th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

7 Bed · 5 Bath · 5003 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Vacation at home! This amazing property will inspire you to take time to enjoy your life, and offers the fortunate tenant an atmosphere of fun and relaxation. Imagine awaking to the views of the tropical back yard, taking a swim in the resort-style pool, relaxing poolside, and taking an occasional stroll to the cantina for food and cold drinks. And if you want to go out, the area's best dining, shopping, and nighttime entertainment is within a 10 minute drive. This exceptional home will promote many smiles and memorable times with family and friends. Come and enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8015 N 74TH Place have any available units?
8015 N 74TH Place has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8015 N 74TH Place have?
Some of 8015 N 74TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8015 N 74TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
8015 N 74TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8015 N 74TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 8015 N 74TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8015 N 74TH Place offer parking?
No, 8015 N 74TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 8015 N 74TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8015 N 74TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8015 N 74TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 8015 N 74TH Place has a pool.
Does 8015 N 74TH Place have accessible units?
No, 8015 N 74TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8015 N 74TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8015 N 74TH Place has units with dishwashers.
