Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This fully furnished, beautifully remodeled home is loaded with upgrades! Travertine floors in all the right places and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has recently been remodeled with new cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a cup of coffee or wine while sitting on the back covered patio & swim in the sparkling, private pool that overlooks McCormick Ranch Golf Course with amazing sunsets and. Truly an unbeatable location! Near greenbelt & many restaurants and entertainment venues. Owner will consider an annual lease at $4500 per month. Shorter term pricing is tiered depending on length and time of year.