7967 E CAMINO VIVAZ

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Short term or long term lease available! Total Privacy! Look no more for a great property to enjoy the terrific Arizona lifestyle! Located in the gated community of Vista Monterey in North Scottsdale, This secluded Santa Barbara style property features majestic mountain views and sunsets to dream about! Located on a cul-de-sac lot, features include a split floor plan for privacy, large master suite with an expansive walk-in closet, formal dining and an extra den off the entry, crown molding, a granite island kitchen with tall cabinets, stone fireplace, festive wet bar and views from the great room of the lush back yard! Extra large 3 car garage with cabinets! Spacious covered patio! Tropical landscaping! Upper deck for priceless views! Available 05/01/19.