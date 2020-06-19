All apartments in Scottsdale
7967 E CAMINO VIVAZ --
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:25 AM

7967 E CAMINO VIVAZ --

7967 E Camino Vivaz · No Longer Available
Location

7967 E Camino Vivaz, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Short term or long term lease available! Total Privacy! Look no more for a great property to enjoy the terrific Arizona lifestyle! Located in the gated community of Vista Monterey in North Scottsdale, This secluded Santa Barbara style property features majestic mountain views and sunsets to dream about! Located on a cul-de-sac lot, features include a split floor plan for privacy, large master suite with an expansive walk-in closet, formal dining and an extra den off the entry, crown molding, a granite island kitchen with tall cabinets, stone fireplace, festive wet bar and views from the great room of the lush back yard! Extra large 3 car garage with cabinets! Spacious covered patio! Tropical landscaping! Upper deck for priceless views! Available 05/01/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7967 E CAMINO VIVAZ -- have any available units?
7967 E CAMINO VIVAZ -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7967 E CAMINO VIVAZ -- have?
Some of 7967 E CAMINO VIVAZ --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7967 E CAMINO VIVAZ -- currently offering any rent specials?
7967 E CAMINO VIVAZ -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7967 E CAMINO VIVAZ -- pet-friendly?
No, 7967 E CAMINO VIVAZ -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7967 E CAMINO VIVAZ -- offer parking?
Yes, 7967 E CAMINO VIVAZ -- offers parking.
Does 7967 E CAMINO VIVAZ -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7967 E CAMINO VIVAZ -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7967 E CAMINO VIVAZ -- have a pool?
Yes, 7967 E CAMINO VIVAZ -- has a pool.
Does 7967 E CAMINO VIVAZ -- have accessible units?
No, 7967 E CAMINO VIVAZ -- does not have accessible units.
Does 7967 E CAMINO VIVAZ -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7967 E CAMINO VIVAZ -- has units with dishwashers.
