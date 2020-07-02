7942 E MORELAND Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

It's a four bedroom three bath with a huge attached guesthouse with its own RV parking and separate entrance in back. The guest house is about 800 sq ft. There's Three bedrooms and two bathrooms in the front house. This is rented furnished. Live in the guesthouse and rent the large house or live in the large house and rent the guesthouse for $1200 a month. This makes the front of your house only $1400. Also due to COvid19, showings are only for people with proof of income and a standard AZ rental application. The Airbnb listing is extremely accurate and has 50 plus five star reviews. More pics are on Airbnb.