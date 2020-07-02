All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:55 PM

7942 E MORELAND Street

7942 East Moreland Street · No Longer Available
Location

7942 East Moreland Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
It's a four bedroom three bath with a huge attached guesthouse with its own RV parking and separate entrance in back. The guest house is about 800 sq ft. There's Three bedrooms and two bathrooms in the front house. This is rented furnished. Live in the guesthouse and rent the large house or live in the large house and rent the guesthouse for $1200 a month. This makes the front of your house only $1400. Also due to COvid19, showings are only for people with proof of income and a standard AZ rental application. The Airbnb listing is extremely accurate and has 50 plus five star reviews. More pics are on Airbnb.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7942 E MORELAND Street have any available units?
7942 E MORELAND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7942 E MORELAND Street have?
Some of 7942 E MORELAND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7942 E MORELAND Street currently offering any rent specials?
7942 E MORELAND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7942 E MORELAND Street pet-friendly?
No, 7942 E MORELAND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7942 E MORELAND Street offer parking?
Yes, 7942 E MORELAND Street offers parking.
Does 7942 E MORELAND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7942 E MORELAND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7942 E MORELAND Street have a pool?
No, 7942 E MORELAND Street does not have a pool.
Does 7942 E MORELAND Street have accessible units?
No, 7942 E MORELAND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7942 E MORELAND Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7942 E MORELAND Street does not have units with dishwashers.

