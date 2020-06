Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool hot tub fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub internet access

GREAT FULLY FURNISHED TOWN HOME WITH PRIVATE PATIO LOCATED DIRECTLY ACROSS FROM CHAPARRAL PARK WITH BIKING/WALKING PATHS ON WATER. VERY LIGHT AND BRIGHT WITH WHITE TILE AND CARPET. HEATED COMMUNITY POOL AND SPA. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING, GOLF AND MORE. LEASE INCLUDES UTILITIES WITH A CAP ON THE ELECTRIC, LOCAL PHONE, SATELLITE TV, WIRELESS INTERNET. 2ND BEDROOM HAS A DESK. **SEASONAL RATE APPLIES DEC-APRIL** $225 ADMIN FEE TO APPLY