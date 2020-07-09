All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated January 21 2020

7928 East Willetta Street

7928 East Willetta Street · No Longer Available
Location

7928 East Willetta Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Open and Bright!! 4 Bedroom,2 Bath home in excellent south Scottsdale location - close to everything you could want!! With over 1740 SF this home with unique fireplace, nice big kitchen, equipped with and a large back yard area and sparkling pool. RV Gate and lots of storage make this the perfect rental!! Dont wait! Come and see it today!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7928 East Willetta Street have any available units?
7928 East Willetta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 7928 East Willetta Street currently offering any rent specials?
7928 East Willetta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7928 East Willetta Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7928 East Willetta Street is pet friendly.
Does 7928 East Willetta Street offer parking?
No, 7928 East Willetta Street does not offer parking.
Does 7928 East Willetta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7928 East Willetta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7928 East Willetta Street have a pool?
Yes, 7928 East Willetta Street has a pool.
Does 7928 East Willetta Street have accessible units?
No, 7928 East Willetta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7928 East Willetta Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7928 East Willetta Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7928 East Willetta Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7928 East Willetta Street does not have units with air conditioning.

