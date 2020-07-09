7928 East Willetta Street

Amenities

pet friendly pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Open and Bright!! 4 Bedroom,2 Bath home in excellent south Scottsdale location - close to everything you could want!! With over 1740 SF this home with unique fireplace, nice big kitchen, equipped with and a large back yard area and sparkling pool. RV Gate and lots of storage make this the perfect rental!! Dont wait! Come and see it today!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.