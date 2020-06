Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This beautiful remodel has been completely redone. It is bright and open and very clean. Kitchen has new cabinets, granite counter tops and new appliances. Everything is new in this property. This home is located close to shopping, dining and outdoor activities This home will not last long. hi season Dec through April 6800.