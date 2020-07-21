7913 E Pepper Tree Lane

Amenities

Fresh and cheery 3BR/2.5ba townhouse with 2-car GARAGE in GATED complex in perfect Scottsdale location! BACKS DIRECTLY to HEATED POOL! All freshly painted throughout. Vaulted TWO-STORY Living Room with fireplace and clerestory windows. Flexible floor plan allows for either large formal Dining Room or Family Room, open to Kitchen, with eat-in area and SS appl. Downstairs all TILE, carpet upstairs. Half-bath downstairs. MBR with pool view, vaulted ceiling and three closets. Two secondary bedrooms identical size. End unit with only one neighbor. Attached two-car garage and INSIDE LAUNDRY with W/D. GATED, TWO POOLS, great Scottsdale location, convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, golf courses, greenbelt for walk/biking, PLUS easy access to 101 Fwy to everywhere! Sorry no pets!