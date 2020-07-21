All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:17 PM

7913 E Pepper Tree Lane

7913 East Pepper Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7913 East Pepper Tree Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fresh and cheery 3BR/2.5ba townhouse with 2-car GARAGE in GATED complex in perfect Scottsdale location! BACKS DIRECTLY to HEATED POOL! All freshly painted throughout. Vaulted TWO-STORY Living Room with fireplace and clerestory windows. Flexible floor plan allows for either large formal Dining Room or Family Room, open to Kitchen, with eat-in area and SS appl. Downstairs all TILE, carpet upstairs. Half-bath downstairs. MBR with pool view, vaulted ceiling and three closets. Two secondary bedrooms identical size. End unit with only one neighbor. Attached two-car garage and INSIDE LAUNDRY with W/D. GATED, TWO POOLS, great Scottsdale location, convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, golf courses, greenbelt for walk/biking, PLUS easy access to 101 Fwy to everywhere! Sorry no pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7913 E Pepper Tree Lane have any available units?
7913 E Pepper Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7913 E Pepper Tree Lane have?
Some of 7913 E Pepper Tree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7913 E Pepper Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7913 E Pepper Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7913 E Pepper Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7913 E Pepper Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7913 E Pepper Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7913 E Pepper Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 7913 E Pepper Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7913 E Pepper Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7913 E Pepper Tree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7913 E Pepper Tree Lane has a pool.
Does 7913 E Pepper Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 7913 E Pepper Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7913 E Pepper Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7913 E Pepper Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.
