7850 E CAMELBACK Road

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator game room pool hot tub tennis court

Penthouse with stunning Camelback views and the exclusive Scottsdale Shadows. Hayden and Camelback in the heart of Scottsdale. Walk to parks, golf, shopping. Free shuttle takes you around town too. This is resort living with multiple pools, tennis, golf, spas, activities, walking paths and more. Experience game rooms, crafts and even a library. Elevator building, so no worry about stairs. This penthouse is perfect and extra large. Great for family gatherings, or just to spread out. The private double door entrance opens into a fully remodeled and modern space. The open concept living room, kitchen and dining room are fresh, new and super comfortable. This penthouse home has over 2100 square feet of indoor living space and a 900 for full enclosed and screened patio. Two King Sized Master Suites flank the penthouse with luxurious bedding, desks and sitting areas along with large televisions. Both masters also have views of the Camelback mountains. En-Suite baths are a part of each master spa experience as well as full sized walk in closets. The 3rd bedroom has room for 3 with a Full Bed and a Twin Bed for sharing. Easily sleeps 7. Washer and dryer and full hall bath make this 3 bedroom/3 bath something of a perfect choice. Longer term rentals are a must here.



Close to Downtown Scottsdale and Kierland Commons. Kierland is a unique, upscale Main Street lifestyle center that artfully blends retail shopping, dining, and entertainment. The one-of-a-kind development incorporates over 70 high-end specialty stores that include a distinctive selection of national retail choices, such as Anthropologie, Michael Kors, Sundance, Crate & Barrel, Sur La Table, Tommy Bahama and Z Gallerie. Guests may also choose from a variety of the Valley's consistently ranked best restaurants like Zinc Bistro, The Greene House, Mastro's Ocean Club, Postino WineCafe, and North. Featuring regional cuisine from Continental to French to Italian, there is something for everyone.



Golf, golf, and more golf. All around you are some of the best courses that Scottsdale and the Phoenix Metro Area has to offer. Host a client, tee off with a group of friends or just enjoy the stunning beauty of the green grass and desert landscape surrounding you.



Come for business or leisure for world-class events such as The Barret-Jackson Collector Car Auction, MLB Spring Training Baseball or The Phoenix Open. Minutes from Talking Stick Casino and Resort and the MLB Spring Training field of the Arizona Diamondback and the Colorado Rockies. This is your spot to call your own while enjoying these or many other events.



Downtown Scottsdale is just moments away from this exquisite penthouse as well, allowing you access to nightlife and a whole host of other shopping and fun.



