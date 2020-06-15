All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7850 E CAMELBACK Road
7850 E CAMELBACK Road

7850 East Camelback Road · (480) 409-4844
Location

7850 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Shadows

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2130 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
game room
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Penthouse with stunning Camelback views and the exclusive Scottsdale Shadows. Hayden and Camelback in the heart of Scottsdale. Walk to parks, golf, shopping. Free shuttle takes you around town too. This is resort living with multiple pools, tennis, golf, spas, activities, walking paths and more. Experience game rooms, crafts and even a library. Elevator building, so no worry about stairs. This penthouse is perfect and extra large. Great for family gatherings, or just to spread out. The private double door entrance opens into a fully remodeled and modern space. The open concept living room, kitchen and dining room are fresh, new and super comfortable. This penthouse home has over 2100 square feet of indoor living space and a 900 for full enclosed and screened patio. Two King Sized Master Suites flank the penthouse with luxurious bedding, desks and sitting areas along with large televisions. Both masters also have views of the Camelback mountains. En-Suite baths are a part of each master spa experience as well as full sized walk in closets. The 3rd bedroom has room for 3 with a Full Bed and a Twin Bed for sharing. Easily sleeps 7. Washer and dryer and full hall bath make this 3 bedroom/3 bath something of a perfect choice. Longer term rentals are a must here.

Close to Downtown Scottsdale and Kierland Commons. Kierland is a unique, upscale Main Street lifestyle center that artfully blends retail shopping, dining, and entertainment. The one-of-a-kind development incorporates over 70 high-end specialty stores that include a distinctive selection of national retail choices, such as Anthropologie, Michael Kors, Sundance, Crate & Barrel, Sur La Table, Tommy Bahama and Z Gallerie. Guests may also choose from a variety of the Valley's consistently ranked best restaurants like Zinc Bistro, The Greene House, Mastro's Ocean Club, Postino WineCafe, and North. Featuring regional cuisine from Continental to French to Italian, there is something for everyone.

Golf, golf, and more golf. All around you are some of the best courses that Scottsdale and the Phoenix Metro Area has to offer. Host a client, tee off with a group of friends or just enjoy the stunning beauty of the green grass and desert landscape surrounding you.

Come for business or leisure for world-class events such as The Barret-Jackson Collector Car Auction, MLB Spring Training Baseball or The Phoenix Open. Minutes from Talking Stick Casino and Resort and the MLB Spring Training field of the Arizona Diamondback and the Colorado Rockies. This is your spot to call your own while enjoying these or many other events.

Downtown Scottsdale is just moments away from this exquisite penthouse as well, allowing you access to nightlife and a whole host of other shopping and fun.

Looking forward to meeting you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7850 E CAMELBACK Road have any available units?
7850 E CAMELBACK Road has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7850 E CAMELBACK Road have?
Some of 7850 E CAMELBACK Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7850 E CAMELBACK Road currently offering any rent specials?
7850 E CAMELBACK Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7850 E CAMELBACK Road pet-friendly?
No, 7850 E CAMELBACK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7850 E CAMELBACK Road offer parking?
No, 7850 E CAMELBACK Road does not offer parking.
Does 7850 E CAMELBACK Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7850 E CAMELBACK Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7850 E CAMELBACK Road have a pool?
Yes, 7850 E CAMELBACK Road has a pool.
Does 7850 E CAMELBACK Road have accessible units?
No, 7850 E CAMELBACK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7850 E CAMELBACK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7850 E CAMELBACK Road has units with dishwashers.
