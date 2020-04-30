7847 E SPANISH OAKS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Highly desired golf course gated community. This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath home is a split floor plan. 2 car garage, corner lot. Courtyard entry and a wrap around patio for enjoying morning coffee or relaxing after work or play.Kitchen features upgraded SS appliances, home is light and bright, living room has built in shelving and fireplace to enjoy the cool evening. Master bedroom has doors to the patio, large walk-in closet and dual sink vanity, shower and tub. Home painted and new carpet installed a year ago.