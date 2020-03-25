All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:27 PM

7845 E CRESTWOOD Way

7845 East Crestwood Way · No Longer Available
Location

7845 East Crestwood Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LEASE PURCHASE ONLY. This is not for a traditional lease. Please do not contact us if you looking to rent.YOU'LL NEVER FIND ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY LIKE THIS IN THIS PRICE RANGE THIS CLOSE TO OLD TOWN. This gorgeous patio home features stunning modern finishes and is situated in the heart of Scottsdale's Old Town Entertainment District! Contemporary home boasts an open floor plan with a spacious living area, tons of natural light, wood flooring and travertine entryway. The beautifully designed kitchen showcases stainless steel appliances, wine cooler, quartz countertops, walk-in pantry, and artistic-tile back-splash. The master suite is spacious and accommodating and showcases its modern ensuite bathroom with a double sink vanity, modern fixtures, illuminated LED wall mounted mirrors,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7845 E CRESTWOOD Way have any available units?
7845 E CRESTWOOD Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7845 E CRESTWOOD Way have?
Some of 7845 E CRESTWOOD Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7845 E CRESTWOOD Way currently offering any rent specials?
7845 E CRESTWOOD Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7845 E CRESTWOOD Way pet-friendly?
No, 7845 E CRESTWOOD Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7845 E CRESTWOOD Way offer parking?
Yes, 7845 E CRESTWOOD Way offers parking.
Does 7845 E CRESTWOOD Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7845 E CRESTWOOD Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7845 E CRESTWOOD Way have a pool?
No, 7845 E CRESTWOOD Way does not have a pool.
Does 7845 E CRESTWOOD Way have accessible units?
No, 7845 E CRESTWOOD Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7845 E CRESTWOOD Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7845 E CRESTWOOD Way has units with dishwashers.
