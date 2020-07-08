7840 E CAMELBACK Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub tennis court

Ground floor--1 bed/1bath. One of few units with PRIVATE LAUNDRY--You don't have to leave your unit to do laundry! Nice view of the lake out front. Tenant gets free AC & Heat, Water, Sewer, & Trash. Tenant pays for Plug-Ins (APS). Scottsdale Shadows Community has many amazing amenities; Golf, Tennis, his & hers Fitness Center, 3 Pools, Spa, Library, Art Studio, Wood Shop, 9 hole Golf Course and Community Center. It's 24 hour guard gated! A fantastic location to everything Downtown Scottsdale has to offer. Available mid/end of June!