Scottsdale, AZ
7840 E CAMELBACK Road
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:52 PM

7840 E CAMELBACK Road

7840 East Camelback Road · No Longer Available
Location

7840 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Shadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Ground floor--1 bed/1bath. One of few units with PRIVATE LAUNDRY--You don't have to leave your unit to do laundry! Nice view of the lake out front. Tenant gets free AC & Heat, Water, Sewer, & Trash. Tenant pays for Plug-Ins (APS). Scottsdale Shadows Community has many amazing amenities; Golf, Tennis, his & hers Fitness Center, 3 Pools, Spa, Library, Art Studio, Wood Shop, 9 hole Golf Course and Community Center. It's 24 hour guard gated! A fantastic location to everything Downtown Scottsdale has to offer. Available mid/end of June!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7840 E CAMELBACK Road have any available units?
7840 E CAMELBACK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7840 E CAMELBACK Road have?
Some of 7840 E CAMELBACK Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7840 E CAMELBACK Road currently offering any rent specials?
7840 E CAMELBACK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7840 E CAMELBACK Road pet-friendly?
No, 7840 E CAMELBACK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7840 E CAMELBACK Road offer parking?
No, 7840 E CAMELBACK Road does not offer parking.
Does 7840 E CAMELBACK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7840 E CAMELBACK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7840 E CAMELBACK Road have a pool?
Yes, 7840 E CAMELBACK Road has a pool.
Does 7840 E CAMELBACK Road have accessible units?
No, 7840 E CAMELBACK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7840 E CAMELBACK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7840 E CAMELBACK Road has units with dishwashers.

