All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7820 E VALLEY VISTA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7820 E VALLEY VISTA Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

7820 E VALLEY VISTA Drive

7820 East Valley Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7820 East Valley Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Check out this freshly remodeled, 2 bed / 2 FULL bath town-home in outstanding Scottsdale location!!! *WATER is included in the rent* Just minutes from shopping, dining and nightlife in Old Town Scottsdale. Love the outdoors? This home is located around the corner from Chaparral Park and the AZ canal trail! Great floor plan with living area, kitchen, and full bath on main level, and 2 spacious bedrooms with a full bath upstairs. The community offers a clean, lush landscape with 2 community pools. Covered parking space is included. Per HOA rules, no pets allowed (assistive animals only). All applicants over the 18 will be required to complete a credit check through TransUnion / SmartMove. $40 fee per applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7820 E VALLEY VISTA Drive have any available units?
7820 E VALLEY VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7820 E VALLEY VISTA Drive have?
Some of 7820 E VALLEY VISTA Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7820 E VALLEY VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7820 E VALLEY VISTA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7820 E VALLEY VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7820 E VALLEY VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7820 E VALLEY VISTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7820 E VALLEY VISTA Drive does offer parking.
Does 7820 E VALLEY VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7820 E VALLEY VISTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7820 E VALLEY VISTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7820 E VALLEY VISTA Drive has a pool.
Does 7820 E VALLEY VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7820 E VALLEY VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7820 E VALLEY VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7820 E VALLEY VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College