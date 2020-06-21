7820 E VALLEY VISTA Drive

Amenities

Check out this freshly remodeled, 2 bed / 2 FULL bath town-home in outstanding Scottsdale location!!! *WATER is included in the rent* Just minutes from shopping, dining and nightlife in Old Town Scottsdale. Love the outdoors? This home is located around the corner from Chaparral Park and the AZ canal trail! Great floor plan with living area, kitchen, and full bath on main level, and 2 spacious bedrooms with a full bath upstairs. The community offers a clean, lush landscape with 2 community pools. Covered parking space is included. Per HOA rules, no pets allowed (assistive animals only). All applicants over the 18 will be required to complete a credit check through TransUnion / SmartMove. $40 fee per applicant.