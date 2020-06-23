7811 N Via Del Mundo

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking bbq/grill

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2,162 home in highly desired McCormick Ranch! Once entering the property through the private courtyard, you will step into a modern marvel. Home has been finished w/ high end ''Driftwood'' wood-look tile floors, boasts all new fixtures, custom barn door shutters & more! The designer kitchen features Ebony shaker cabinets, stunning Quartz counters & a Stainless Steel farmhouse apron sink. There are two separate living room areas including an amazing glass enclosed bar area. Master bath offers a new walk-in shower with 12x24 Marble Porcelain Tile w/ a beautiful vertical mosaic waterfall and built-in niche. Private wrap-around courtyard w/ gorgeous, lush synthetic grass landscaping, paved BBQ/lounge area & more! Home is equipped with a Digital lock, a Smart Nest Thermostat and Nuvo Citrus Water Softener.