All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7811 N Via Del Mundo --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7811 N Via Del Mundo --
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:07 PM

7811 N Via Del Mundo --

7811 North via Del Mundo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Paseo Village
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7811 North via Del Mundo, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Paseo Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2,162 home in highly desired McCormick Ranch! Once entering the property through the private courtyard, you will step into a modern marvel. Home has been finished w/ high end ''Driftwood'' wood-look tile floors, boasts all new fixtures, custom barn door shutters & more! The designer kitchen features Ebony shaker cabinets, stunning Quartz counters & a Stainless Steel farmhouse apron sink. There are two separate living room areas including an amazing glass enclosed bar area. Master bath offers a new walk-in shower with 12x24 Marble Porcelain Tile w/ a beautiful vertical mosaic waterfall and built-in niche. Private wrap-around courtyard w/ gorgeous, lush synthetic grass landscaping, paved BBQ/lounge area & more! Home is equipped with a Digital lock, a Smart Nest Thermostat and Nuvo Citrus Water Softener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7811 N Via Del Mundo -- have any available units?
7811 N Via Del Mundo -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7811 N Via Del Mundo -- have?
Some of 7811 N Via Del Mundo --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7811 N Via Del Mundo -- currently offering any rent specials?
7811 N Via Del Mundo -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7811 N Via Del Mundo -- pet-friendly?
No, 7811 N Via Del Mundo -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7811 N Via Del Mundo -- offer parking?
Yes, 7811 N Via Del Mundo -- offers parking.
Does 7811 N Via Del Mundo -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7811 N Via Del Mundo -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7811 N Via Del Mundo -- have a pool?
No, 7811 N Via Del Mundo -- does not have a pool.
Does 7811 N Via Del Mundo -- have accessible units?
No, 7811 N Via Del Mundo -- does not have accessible units.
Does 7811 N Via Del Mundo -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7811 N Via Del Mundo -- has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College