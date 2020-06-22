All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated August 23 2019 at 6:59 AM

7642 E LA JUNTA Road

7642 East La Junta Road · No Longer Available
Location

7642 East La Junta Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Reserve East

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
A $350 value monthly- Landscape service and full pool service are also included with rent,....Best price for this exquisite family home in lush NORTH SCOTTSDALE....You won't find a better price for this size and quality of home... Owner wants this property leased ASAP......3 bedrooms and den/office. Jack & Jill bedrooms 3 car garage Large kitchen with walk-in pantry with Stainless kitchen appliances and center island. Resort like rear yard with built-in barbecue area; misting system, putting green, pool and spa. Patio furniture included..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7642 E LA JUNTA Road have any available units?
7642 E LA JUNTA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7642 E LA JUNTA Road have?
Some of 7642 E LA JUNTA Road's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7642 E LA JUNTA Road currently offering any rent specials?
7642 E LA JUNTA Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7642 E LA JUNTA Road pet-friendly?
No, 7642 E LA JUNTA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7642 E LA JUNTA Road offer parking?
Yes, 7642 E LA JUNTA Road does offer parking.
Does 7642 E LA JUNTA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7642 E LA JUNTA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7642 E LA JUNTA Road have a pool?
Yes, 7642 E LA JUNTA Road has a pool.
Does 7642 E LA JUNTA Road have accessible units?
No, 7642 E LA JUNTA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7642 E LA JUNTA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7642 E LA JUNTA Road has units with dishwashers.
