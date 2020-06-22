7642 E LA JUNTA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub

A $350 value monthly- Landscape service and full pool service are also included with rent,....Best price for this exquisite family home in lush NORTH SCOTTSDALE....You won't find a better price for this size and quality of home... Owner wants this property leased ASAP......3 bedrooms and den/office. Jack & Jill bedrooms 3 car garage Large kitchen with walk-in pantry with Stainless kitchen appliances and center island. Resort like rear yard with built-in barbecue area; misting system, putting green, pool and spa. Patio furniture included..