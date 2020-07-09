7475 E GAINEY RANCH Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

An Unparalleled Gainey Ranch Contemporary Masterpiece. As you enter thru the century-old 4-inch thick portal, discovered in Guadalajara and San Miguel and painstakingly restored leaving the beauty of its natural imperfections, you are transformed into a marriage of past and current. This amazing home features 3 bedrooms all with ensuite baths, a grand loft, gym/den and a perfectly positioned wet bar. The 5 tapered Walapai flagstone pillars accentuate the entry, expansive windows in the living room welcome the outside in and provide stunning views of the 2nd fairway of the Dunes golf course. A desert oasis with a heated pool, discrete spa and grill area allow for the perfect point of relaxation or entertainment. This unique home has to be seen.