Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

7475 E GAINEY RANCH Road

7475 East Gainey Ranch Road · (480) 390-6050
Location

7475 East Gainey Ranch Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Gainey Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 26 · Avail. now

$10,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 5207 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
An Unparalleled Gainey Ranch Contemporary Masterpiece. As you enter thru the century-old 4-inch thick portal, discovered in Guadalajara and San Miguel and painstakingly restored leaving the beauty of its natural imperfections, you are transformed into a marriage of past and current. This amazing home features 3 bedrooms all with ensuite baths, a grand loft, gym/den and a perfectly positioned wet bar. The 5 tapered Walapai flagstone pillars accentuate the entry, expansive windows in the living room welcome the outside in and provide stunning views of the 2nd fairway of the Dunes golf course. A desert oasis with a heated pool, discrete spa and grill area allow for the perfect point of relaxation or entertainment. This unique home has to be seen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7475 E GAINEY RANCH Road have any available units?
7475 E GAINEY RANCH Road has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7475 E GAINEY RANCH Road have?
Some of 7475 E GAINEY RANCH Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7475 E GAINEY RANCH Road currently offering any rent specials?
7475 E GAINEY RANCH Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7475 E GAINEY RANCH Road pet-friendly?
No, 7475 E GAINEY RANCH Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7475 E GAINEY RANCH Road offer parking?
Yes, 7475 E GAINEY RANCH Road offers parking.
Does 7475 E GAINEY RANCH Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7475 E GAINEY RANCH Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7475 E GAINEY RANCH Road have a pool?
Yes, 7475 E GAINEY RANCH Road has a pool.
Does 7475 E GAINEY RANCH Road have accessible units?
No, 7475 E GAINEY RANCH Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7475 E GAINEY RANCH Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7475 E GAINEY RANCH Road has units with dishwashers.
