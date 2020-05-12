7457 E GLENN MOORE Road

Amenities

LEASE HAS BEEN FULLY EXECUTED. EARNEST MONEY IN TRANSIT.Nestled in the North Scottsdale pinnacle reserve neighborhood. This one level home has an open and extremely functional floor plan. The kitchen features custom granite countertops, kitchen island, and diamond angle tile and wraps around tile backsplash.plenty of cabinet space and pantry. Third car garage was converted into additional living space which would be perfect for a private work from home office or additional space for family and friends. Large master bedroom with huge windows and a full master bathroom with shower and tub expanded vanity and a private stall for the toilet. Guest rooms feature plush carpet. Huge private and quiet grassy backyard. Visit www.EandGrealestate.com for online application